I was scared judgment would go against us - Father of Rasta student

A photo of the rastafarian students and father

Father of Rastafarian student who was denied admission into the Achimota School, Mr Tereo Marhguy has revealed that he was scared judgement will go against his child when the judge started delivering her ruling on Monday.

The family of Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, who were denied admission into Achimota School although they were both placed in the school by GES, sued authorities of Achimota Senior High School for discrimination on the basis of his dreadlocks.



They asked the court to compel Achimota School to admit him for the purposes of his education.



But on Monday, May 31, 2021, the Human Rights Division of the High Court, presided by Justice Gifty Agyei ordered the Achimota School to admit both students.



Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules of Achimota School.



Recounting how the case started on Atinka TV’s Morning show, Ghana Nie, with Co-Host, Abena Dufie Asare Adjepong, Mr Tereo Marhguy said when the Judge started mentioning past Presidents who attended Achimota School, including Jerry John Rawlings, he was nervous that the case would go against him.

“I was scared when the judge started analyzing things, and mentioning that the former Presidents Jerry Rawlings and Atta Mills were past students of Achimota School, my pulse went up and I was asking if the case would go against us, but when she was talking at some point, I realised it would favour us and it was all joy,” he said.



Despite being nervous at the beginning of the case, he said he somewhat had hope that they would win the case.



He said from the beginning, it was tough suing the school but when he had the courage to do so, he felt they will win the case.



Meanwhile, when asked why he did not allow his son to take off his locks and grow it after school, Mr Tereo Marhguy said it is part of his religion and so cutting the locks does not sit well with him.



“This is our way of life and you cannot say you are cutting it and after three years, you go back to it,” he said.

He urged people not to judge people by their appearance.







