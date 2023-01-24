I was so confused - Zilla Limann on how she reacted to Hilla Limann's death

Dr Hilla Liman former head of state

Dr Zilla Limann, Daughter of Dr Hilla Limann, a Ghanaian diplomat and politician who served as the President of Ghana from 24 September 1979 to 31 December 1981 has revealed an emotional side as to how she learned about her father’s death.

She spoke on the GTV Breakfast Show on 23rd January 2023.



According to Zilla, “It was a very emotional moment because I was in a boarding school at Achimota, and I didn’t know my dad was ill and nobody told me because I was in school. When it happened, it was on the news and my friends had already heard about it while I hadn’t, they all thought I knew but I didn’t and so my best friend later broke the news to me and I was so confused, I thought it was a joke”.



Upon explaining how her father was, Zilla said “to me he was simply Dada and we are seven children and we always saw him at home, he would play with us and advise us, people would say we were the dbees at that time”. “He was our home teacher, poet, tutor and our everything because it was purely a father and children affair and we didn’t know him in the political life until in 1992 he chose to delve back into politics”.

Zilla Limann explained that Ghanaians have not treated her father well, but she would not cry over spilt milk because her father, Dr Hilla Limann never held any grudges against anyone hence,” we grew up not hating anyone”, she noted.



Dr Hilla Limann was President of Ghana from 1979 to 1981. A military junta led by the late former President Jerry John Rawlings toppled his Administration. Dr Limann died on January 23, 1998, leaving behind a wife and seven children.