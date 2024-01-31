I was surprised Moses Abor secured over 200 votes in NPP primaries - Henry Quartey

Ayawaso Central constituency's Member of Parliament, Henry Quartey

Ayawaso Central constituency's Member of Parliament, Henry Quartey, has expressed surprise at how his opponent, Moses Abor, secured more than 200 votes in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries held on January 27.

Before the primaries, Moses Abor, the NPP’s former Greater Accra Youth Organiser, confidently asserted he would win with over 70 percent of the votes.



Following the polls on Saturday, January 27, 2024, Henry Quartey, who also serves as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, garnered 594 votes, while Moses Abor secured 326 votes.



Notably, close to 70 delegates abstained from voting, impacting the overall outcome of the results.



In an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, Henry Quartey addressed the unexpected challenge and the speculation that Moses Abor contested him due to the "Making Accra Work Again" initiative which many believe is making the NPP less popular.



Henry Quartey emphasized the NPP's commitment to internal competition, stating;

“The party believes in healthy competition or contests, and if you look at it from President [John Agyekum] Kufuor’s time right to this time, there have always been elections, and nobody has ever had it on a silver platter."



He further noted that while he went unopposed in 2020, the spirit of the NPP encourages healthy competition.



"In 2020, the constituency thought it wise that I should go unopposed, but this time around, Moses [Abor] wanted to contest me, and that is the spirit of the NPP, and so I don’t have a problem with that," he stressed.



NAY/AE