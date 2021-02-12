I was unaware of contract for Frontier Healthcare - Dame

Godfred Dame, Attorney General and Minister for Justice designate

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice designate, Godfred Dame, has revealed that he was unaware of the contract for Frontier Healthcare Services to test for COVDID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport.

Answering questions during his vetting at Parliament’s appointments committee on Friday, Mr Dame said he had no idea of the company behind the testing at the airport since he was just the deputy Attorney General.



“I was deputy AG at the time, I had no idea of the company behind the setting up of the company behind the testing,” Mr Dame said.



His comments come after Minister-designate for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu also disclosed that the procurement of Frontier Healthcare Services, as the sole company testing all passengers who arrive at KIA, was done by a presidential task force which reports directly to the President.

The Minister-designate said he could not explain how Frontier was selected because the presidential taskforce which put in place the arrangement does not report to him, but directly to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“It will be very difficult for me to answer this particular question, why because there is a presidential task force that is supporting the ministry to do the Covid battle. This particular arrangement was put in place by the task force that reports to the President. They actually did the procurement,” he said.