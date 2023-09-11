I weep for those who supported your vision - Charles Owusu tells Alan

Charles Owusu has shared the feelings of the campaign team members of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and his supporters following the sudden decision by him to no longer contest the New Patriotic Party's presidential election.

Alan Kyerematen, who polled 95 votes during the New Patriotic Party's super delegates election to secure a third position on the top five candidates' list, on Tuesday, September 5 shocked his followers as he announced his withdrawal from the upcoming race.



He cited various reasons for his decision saying "after having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant".



He added "the level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party".



Alan also accused the party of disregarding his concerns stressing "the fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eyesight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable".



"I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023", he concluded in a press statement.



Addressing the matter on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Charles Owusu, who also supported Alan for President, expressed disgust at his decision.

To him, Alan's withdrawal is slap on the faces of his followers.



"I'm weeping for the people who supported him for his vision", he stated and found it hard to understand Alan didn't anticipate some level of disturbances in the election.



He explained that Alan has been in various presidential contests of the party since Kufour's regime, so expected him as an experienced politician to have foreknown the things that characterized this year's Super Delegates Congress are not peculiar; therefore stating emphatically that Alan's reasons for withdrawing from the contest are "weak".



"If Alan Kyerematen didn't know these intimidations and so forth would happen, then I am surprised. Then, in the first place, he shouldn't have contested at all", he added, stressing "you can't blame Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. You can't blame the President".



