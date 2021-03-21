‘I welcome constructive media criticisms’ – Bono Regional Minister

Justina Owusu-Banahene, Bono Regional Minister

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has welcomed constructive media criticisms to enable her to achieve her vision for the region, and build a better society for all.

She emphasised the media remained an indispensable tool that could not be neglected in national development processes, adding with support from the media development in the Bono region could be brought to the next level.



Interacting with executives of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at a meeting in Sunyani, Mad. Owusu-Banahene commended the media for their continuous support towards the development of the region.



“I succeeded as the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive because of your cooperation and support, and I expect that our relationship would be strengthened as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gives me another opportunity to serve his government and elevate me to this highest position”.



“My doors are always open for media suggestions, ideas, and constructive criticisms that would greatly push the development of our region to the next level. I appreciate your contributions, and urged you to continue”, she said.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene advised the media to use their powers usefully and responsibly by helping to identify and showcase the economic, cultural, and historical potentials to the world to attract investors into the region.



Larry Paa Kwesi Moses, the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regional Chairman, said the GJA acknowledged and cherished its cordial relation with the regional minister, and pledged the association’s readiness and commitment to supporting her administration to push the development of the region forward.



“The GJA in the region is ready and already helping to sell the policies of the government to the rural masses. We have worked pleasantly with the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) for some years now. We are always therefore for the RCC, and as you assume this position we pray that you will also support our activities as well”, he added.