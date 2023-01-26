3
Menu
News

I went through a lot because of NPP but I won't forsake them - Rev Owusu Bempah

Reverend Owusu Bempah KUMACA Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah is the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah says he will continue to back the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in prayers despite their deliberate snub when he needed them most.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', that even though he was “hurt”, he has forgiven them.

The controversial man of God who is widely known for spiritually aiding then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to win the presidential election maintained his full support to the next NPP candidate.

“I'll pray for all the NPP presidential aspirants and will wait for who God selects amongst them,” he said.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue