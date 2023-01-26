I went through a lot because of NPP but I won't forsake them - Rev Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah is the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah says he will continue to back the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in prayers despite their deliberate snub when he needed them most.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', that even though he was “hurt”, he has forgiven them.



The controversial man of God who is widely known for spiritually aiding then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to win the presidential election maintained his full support to the next NPP candidate.

“I'll pray for all the NPP presidential aspirants and will wait for who God selects amongst them,” he said.



