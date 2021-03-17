I wept like a baby after I swore my oath without the presence of my family – Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has revealed how he wept like a baby the night he was sworn in as a Member of Ghana’s 7th Parliament.

Speaking to Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, the former National Democratic Congress MP narrated that he returned from his constituency up north to meet the absence of his estranged ex-wife who had by then packed up everything in his house and abandoned their matrimonial home with their two kids.



According to Ras Mubarak despite clinching victory in an election and ultimately being sworn in as an MP, the absence of his family on the night and the presence of his colleague’s MPs family to celebrate the night with them caused him to sit in his car where he broke down in tears.



He described the experience as a very painful and traumatising one that he had to go through at that point in his life.

Watch the interview below, you can skip to 1:00:00 to listen to him narrate his ordeal:



