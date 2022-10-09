2
Menu
News

I will abolish the appointment of regional ministers when I become president - Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo111 Kofi Akpaloo

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Founder and 2024 presidential candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has revealed that he will abolish the appointment of Regional Ministers when he becomes President.

According to him, he does see the sense in appointing Regional Ministers whiles District Chief Executives(DCE) and Mayors are appointed to run the day-to-day activities for the region.

He reiterated that the numerous ministers and ministries under the ruling government are excessive and duplicate of roles.

“When I am voted as President, I will make sure I abolish the appointment of Regional Ministers because it doesn't make sense because you have District Chief Executives(DCE) and Mayors who are already discharging the duties in the region, this is duplication of roles, "Kofi Akpaloo exclusively told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

He said, “Ghana does not need regional ministers to aid government business because Ghana is a unitary state not federal so the MMDCEs can take care of the regions with the assistance of regional coordinators to channel information to the government through the local government ministry.”

Kofi Akpaloo is confident the Ghanaian youth yearn for a radical change. “They seek a new direction and that is what the LPG is bringing to them. We are committed and very serious and promise to not disappoint any Ghanaian.”

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Julius Debrah tells his story on how he became Chief of Staff
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends
Controller & Accountant General's Department suspends salaries of some public workers
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party