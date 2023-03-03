I will appoint less than 60 ministers - 'Frugal' Mahama on re-election bid

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has put a figure on the number of ministerial appointes he intends to appoint if re-elected president after the next general elections.

Mahama, who was the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) flagbearer for the 2016 and 2020 elections says he will appoint less than 60 ministers and deputy ministers if he gets to reoccupy the Jubilee House.



“I shall assemble and operate the leanest but most efficient government under our fourth republic.



"We will reduce, significantly, the size of the government. As I announced in my Ghana We Want address at UPSA late last year, I will form a government of less than sixty (60) ministers and deputy ministers of state.”



Mahama made the disclosure when he addressed party faithful at the formal launch of his flagbearership bid ahead of the 2024 polls.



The event took place on March 2, at the Cedi auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho in the Volta Region.

The former president also promised to probe the expenditure of Covid-19 funds and put in place prudent measures to police all public funds.



“Fellow countrymen and women, the time has come for Ghanaians to receive proper accountability from those they elect to political office. This accountability can only be achieved by a new party in government.



"I promise Ghanaians, that I shall investigate how public funds were expended and this includes the Covid-19 Audit and the findings from the Auditor-General’s reports over the years”.



“We must clean the Augean stables and rid them of the filth and corruption. The anti-corruption will be given unfettered space to do their work. The days of the infamous ‘clearing agent’ will be well and truly over.



"But to ensure efficiency and professionalism in this endeavour, institutions of the state would be empowered to be independent in their work. State-owned enterprises will not be a gravy train for political apparatchiks.”

