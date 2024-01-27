I will beat him mercilessly, organise thugs for him afterwards - KT Hammond threatens Sammy Binfoh

MP for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond with police in polling statation

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has issued threats of physical harm to his contender Sammy Binfoh, in the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries.

According to him, he will beat the contender in the polls and also organise thugs to beat him up physically.



In a video shared on X by Joy News on Saturday, January 27, 2024, accused Sammy Binfoh of hiring thugs to attack his supporters and cause chaos in the constituency.



“I am going to ensure that he is mercilessly beaten to pop. I will humiliate him at the polls and get him beaten. I am not going to organise disturbances, I am just putting it on notice. I will not disorganise anything here, but get him wherever he is and tell him to leave town immediately,” said the legislator.



He added, “I have voted in this constituency for over 20 years. Nothing happens every time. Last night at this place, there were body-built men, beating up some of my followers. After the fight, some of the macho guys came to my house to beg me. But I want to tell you, Mr Commander, I will give him two types of showdown. I will beat and humiliate him here and then organise for him to be beaten physically.”

The NPP is holding its parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27, 2024, to select candidates for the 2024 general elections.



The primaries is taking place in all the 275 constituencies across the country, except for those where the party has no sitting MPs or where the party lost in the 2020 elections.





NW/BB