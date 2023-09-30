I will beat you if you are caught in LGBTQ activities on my land – Dormaahene warns

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II, has stated that he would get physical with anybody who is caught in the act of any LGBTQ+ activity on his land.

Responding to a question from Daniel Oduro, the host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, in a yet-to-be-aired exclusive interview, the Dormaahene said he would not allow any such thing on his land.



He stressed that nobody can even dare try such a thing in his backyard.



“On my land, I wouldn't allow that. If they get you, I will beat you. Oh, you can't even try it here. It should be a no, no, no. If you have human right's go and marry your mother. If you have human rights go and marry your brother. Go and marry the people by customs you are not supposed to marry...Forget it, it won't happen. Not during our time.



“Any president, vice president - I don't think my president will do that, I don't think my vice will do that. My MP, hoh, like even if you are not my MP, I will go and join the Nana over there, we will remove you,” he explained.



This and many other bombshells await viewers when the full video premieres on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 12:00PM on GhanaWeb TV.



Meanwhile, watch a snippet of the video below:





