I will build a strong economy for youth employment – Nana Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo in his inaugural speech has promised to keep working hard to reduce unemployment amongst the youth in his 2nd term.

According to the President, his government will work hard to ensure that the country’s economy is able to create many jobs to employ especially the teeming unemployed youth.



He noted that his government used the last 4 years to lay a solid foundation to create more jobs for the youth in the coming years by attracting lots of foreign investors into the country.



He said the presence of such global businesses is an indication of the economy’s buoyancy.

He added that the government will, during the second four-year term place a premium on value addition to employ more young people and give them the opportunity to improve their living standards.



“Ghana remains one of the most attractive destinations on the continent for direct foreign investment. The presence in the country of some of the world’s largest conglomerates attesting to this fact. Establishing a strong economy, undergoing a structural transformation with value-added activities which will generate jobs for our young people and enhance their living standards will be the main preoccupation of my second term,” Akufo-Addo said.



The President noted that his government will continue to roll out social interventions that will provide equal opportunity for development for all Ghanaians.