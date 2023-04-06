I will chicken out if Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu decides to contest Suame seat again – Sam Pyne

Mayor of Kumasi, Sam Pyne

Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Hon. Sam Pyne has hinted he is ready to rescind his decision to contest for the Suame Parliamentary seat if incumbent MP Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu chooses to contest again.

According to Sam Pyne, his decision is in respect of the new law made by the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) barring MMDCEs from contesting incumbent MPs.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will open nominations for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections to be held on February 24, 2024, according to sources available to MyNewsGH.com.



As per our sources, the nominations will open on December 20, 2023, and close on January 4, 2024.



The decision is in line with the party’s election guidelines as enshrined in Article 11 (2) of its constitution.

The party in a new law by the National Council says National Officers (chairmen), Regional Officers (chairmen) and MMDCEs cannot contest in areas there is already an NPP MP.



“In places where there are sitting MPs, you cannot contest”, the party has said.



However, speaking in an interview with Angel FM Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Sam Pyne noted that, to respect the party’s decision, he will not contest the Suame Constituency primaries should the incumbent MP Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu makes a U-turn and decides to contest.



“The new law states that, if you are an MMDCE you can’t contest and people are not clear with that. It is applicable to where there is a sitting MP. For instance, though I have the intention to contest for the Suame seat, if Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, says he will contest again, I will have to resign. But if he says he is not going to contest then I will go,” Sam Pyne told Kwame Tanko on the show “Angel in the Morning”.