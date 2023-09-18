I will complete all unfinished NPP projects — Mahama assures

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President and the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to continue and complete all unfinished projects, including those initiated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, if he is elected in 2024.

Mahama emphasized the NDC's commitment to the spirit of continuity, stating that the party believes in responsible governance that would not squander the resources of hardworking taxpayers.



He made this promise while addressing a gathering at the NDC Greater Accra Regional Zongo Caucus Stakeholders Forum in Accra on Saturday, September 16, 2023.



The forum brought together representatives from various zongo and Muslim sects and institutions, both within and outside the party, to exchange experiences and discuss topics of mutual interest, fostering social connections and a sense of community.



Among the notable personalities present at the forum was the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.



John Mahama made the commitment after accusing the current administration of neglecting important projects initiated by his party, especially in zongo communities, before his tenure ended in 2016.

"When we were allocating the E-Blocks, several were designated for Zongo and Muslim communities, but many of these schools have been left in a state of abandonment. We made significant strides in our Zongos, and our actions speak louder than words. Our people can see the work the NDC did during our tenure," he said.



Mahama expressed his gratitude for the consistent support his party had received from Zongo communities and the Islamic fraternity over the years.



He assured them that the NDC would continue to engage and collaborate with them regularly to address their concerns and grievances.



"We appreciate your support, and that's why, whenever we assume power, we ensure that Zongo communities receive their fair share of national development," he added.



He also encouraged all eligible citizens to participate in the ongoing limited voter registration process and urged officials overseeing the registration not to engage in discriminatory practices based on individuals' names or perceived origins.

Mahama concluded by highlighting the strength of Ghana's unity in diversity and emphasized that everyone, regardless of their background, deserved equal recognition as Ghanaians.



Ismaila Ali Horoya, the NDC Greater Accra Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator, explained that the forum was organized to harness the vast potential within Zongo neighborhoods.



He stressed that it was the collective responsibility of all members to provide opportunities for the Muslim youth.



Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman, called for greater unity within the party as it prepared for the upcoming elections.



He encouraged everyone to support the regional chapter's "Agenda 25" and added, "Greater Accra aims to contribute an additional 500,000 votes to the total count."

