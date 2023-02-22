39
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid

Humble John Mahama778 John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has declared that he will seek the nod of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to lead the party into the 2024 general election as its presidential candidate.

He made the long-awaited disclosure on February 21 after meeting members of the Minority Caucus in Parliament at his residence in Accra.

GhanaWeb sources say even though not all the MPs were present at the said meeting, it was intended to assure Mahama of their support in upcoming party primaries.

Mahama assured the lawmakers that he will contest for the flagbearership contest and that an official announcement of his bid should be expected soon, the source added.

Two MPs have since confirmed that they were part of the said meeting. The MP for Wa Central Constituency, Rashid Pelpuo confirmed Mahama’s declaration whiles Clement Apaak of Builsa South tweeted the development.

"JM met with us, NDC MPs, earlier today (21/2/2023) at his office. He informed us of his intention to contest to be Flagbearer of the NDC and ultimately the Presidency. We assured him of our full and unflinching support. #JM2024!" his tweet read.

Mahama’s political roots date as far back to the days of Ghana’s independence when his father served in the Nkrumah government.

He is reputed to be one of the most thoroughbred politicians of the Fourth Republic having served from the local level (Assembly) through to becoming a Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Mahama held deputy minister and ministerial portfolios under the Rawlings government before rising to become vice president under John Mills and president when he took over from Mills then won his first full term in 2012.

He has been widely expected to contest for the presidency come 2024 as he seeks a final term in office on the back of two straight defeats to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016 and 2020.

Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



