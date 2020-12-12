I will do much better next time – Alfred Walker

Kwame Asiedu Walker, Independent Presidential Candidate

Kwame Asiedu Walker, the only independent presidential candidate in the 2020 elections, has pledged his determination to improve on his gains in the next elections.

He said he would have performed better if had more resources to complement his hard work and dedication to transform the political landscape of Ghana.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Walker said his achievements in holding the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to account had been outstanding.



He commended the United 1 Ghana Movement, an advocacy group for improved policy formulation, for the support in galvanising votes for him.

“It would be a credit to our team if the Government adopts just one of our plans as its own”, he said.



Mr Walker said he looked forward to sharing his plans with the government and the people of Ghana in the coming years to build a more formidable nation.



“Ghana must develop, Ghana must change, Ghana must move forward… that is my commitment to all Ghanaians,” he added.