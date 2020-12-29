‘I will do what is right and trust God to protect me’ – Mannaseh

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni says he has entrusted his life into God’s hands for protection.

Reacting to the multiple death threats he has received following an article he wrote about the 2020 general elections, Mannaseh said if one’s personal safety is prioritized over the country’s progress, nothing will be done and everyone would ultimately suffer the consequences.



“I will do what is right and trust God to protect me. If God so wills that I die standing for what is right, then I’ll die a death of nobility even if no one appreciates what I have done. If you are living your life and you know there are people out there who want you dead, obviously you would be afraid. So courage in my own view is not the absence of fear but you sometimes need to tell yourself ‘I will not be cowed by that fear,” he stated on JoyFM’s Super Morning Show.



He, however, contends that the fight against corruption becomes more difficult if citizens fail to appreciate the works he and other journalists do to keep politicians on their toes.

“The very people you are fighting for don’t even appreciate that you are sacrificing for them and they join the oppressors to attack you.” He added.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalist Association, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and several others have condemned the threats on the life of Manasseh Azure Awuni and other journalists facing similar problems in the country.



The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in particular has called on the Ghana Police Service to act swiftly in order to safeguard the life of journalists who have been threatened for doing their professional work.