I will enhance the welfare of GJA members - Dwumfour

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour wants to be the GJA President

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

It was all pomp and pageantry yesterday at the International Press Center when the National Organizing Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association, (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour filed his nomination papers to contest the presidency.

Dwumfour, a renowned media personality with over two decades of experience and currently the Head of Corporate Affairs of the Tobinco Group of Companies, was accompanied by media stalwarts including Gabriel Bosompim, formerly of TV3, Vance Azu, who recently retired from the Daily Graphic and former President of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) Nii Laryea Sowah alias Kenteman.



Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, who happens to be the first private media practitioner to hold an Executive position within the GJA, said he will prioritize the welfare of journalists as GJA president since their conditions of service currently leave much to be desired.



“I stand for 3 key things. Journalists Lives first, the welfare of Journalists is very key and I’m coming in to change the status quo and let Journalists feel comfortable,” Mr Dwumfour said.



He also promised to ensure that the security of Journalists become a priority adding that “we need to take our private security as an utmost responsibility because we need live to tell the story”.



“…And we will make sure we use all the means, the connections to bring all the stakeholders together to discuss so we don’t compromise our security,” he said.

Mr. Dwumfour gave the assurance that the professional development of Journalists will be on his agenda adding that he would ensure quarterly workshop for Journalists in order to build their capacity.



“The social media is taking over. The world is evolving so how do we Traditional media position ourselves to meet the trend. All these things are going to be factored in the quarterly workshop”, the GJA Organizing Secretary stressed



While commending the current leadership of which he is a member for their Stewardship, he also called for the need for GJA to be made attractive for other media personalities to join.



He, therefore, promised to rebrand the Association using his charisma, exuberance, ingenuity and resourcefulness to achieve that goal.



“We must give the Association a facelift. We need to have a vibrant GJA and I will make sure it happens. If I come and I’m not able to do it I will resign “, the Head of Corporate Affairs of the Tobinco Group assured.