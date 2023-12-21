I will establish a media ministry when elected as president - Desmond Kwame Abrefa

Desmond Kwame Abrefa, Independent Presidential Candidate hopeful

Source: Alex Boye, Contributor

Independent Presidential candidate hopeful, Desmond Kwame Abrefa has promised to create a Media Ministry when elected as president in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Abrefa noted that his "Save the Nation Movement" intends to make the media space in Ghana independent and professional in their quest of service delivery.



Mr. Abrefa who is seeking to contest in the 2024 general elections made this known during an interaction with a section of the media at his office at Ayi-Mensah in Accra.



"The media which is constitutionally recognised as the 4th arm of Government has for years not received the neccessary recognition it deserves to help in the total development of the country" he stated.



According to Mr. Abrefa, the creation of a media ministry would help address the high rate of corruption across all borders of the country.



Mr. Abrefa disclosed that his intention to contest the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate was a call from the Almighty God to eliminate the country from its current bad state.



He attributed challenges that have faced and continue to be experienced by Ghanaians due to poor leadership by both the NDC and the NPP.

"I am not seeking for power to embezzle funds meant for the development of Ghana but rather to make lives bearable for the ordinary Ghanaian" he assured.



He assured Ghanaians of an all-inclusive government rather than both the NDC and the NPP giving out positions to only the few members of their parties.



He also promised to use local Ghanaian experts for the development of the country rather depending on foreigners for the nation's growth.



Mr. Abrefa however expressed worry over why the leadership of both the NDC and the NPP have for the past years ignored our university graduates only to rely on foreigners for Ghana's developmental projects.



"I believed Ghanaians have for several years witnessed the poor leadership of both the NPP and the NDC and am therefore appealing to the good people of this country to try me (Desmond Kwame Abrefa) for a great change that would reflect in the eyes of all Ghanaians and the world at large" he stated.