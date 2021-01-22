I will forever be grateful to you - Freda Prempeh tells Akufo-Addo

Freda Prempeh, Minister of State for Works and Housing, designate

Freda Prempeh, a Minister of State for Works and Housing, designate on Friday, expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving her opportunity to serve his government in the first and second term.

She assured the President she would work hard to help address the deficit in the nation’s housing sector, and justified the confidence the President and the good people of Ghana had reposed in her.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, Mrs Prempeh, who is Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North constituency, noted Works and Housing sector was a key area President Akufo-Addo had prioritised in his last term of office.



“As a government, we will focus on affordable housing and I believe we can do this perfectly when we work towards reducing the cost of construction to make housing affordable'' she said.



This, she explained, called for the establishments of a National Housing Fund, and National Housing Authority that would promote and push the use of local materials for building and construction.



The outspoken legislator was unhappy that currently the nation’s housing deficits hovered around 1.7 million, and underlined the importance to push for the restructuring of the Public Works Department (PWD) to make it attractive and more efficient.

President Akufo-Addo appointed Mrs Prempeh as the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, and later in a reshuffle, moved her to Deputise the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, a position she has held till now.



Mrs Prempeh indicated the entire people of Ahafo region would forever be grateful to President Akufo-Addo for the level of development brought to the area saying the ‘creation of the Ahafo region alone demonstrated the will of the President to develop Ahafo”.



She emphasised without the total support of Ghanaians, the government would be unable to facilitate accelerated national development, and called on the populace to support the President and his appointees to push the Better Ghana Agenda, and the Ghana beyond Aid.



Mrs Prempeh commended the good people of Ghana for re-electing President Nana Akufo-Addo in the just-ended election, and assured the government would strengthen its flagship social and poverty reduction intervention programmes to benefit the masses and alleviate the plight of the people.