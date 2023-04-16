I will go from Independence Square to Flagstaff House to start work, I already know the place – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama meets Akufo-Addo at the presidency | File photo

John Dramani Mahama has spoken in jest about how his first day in office come 7th January 2025 will be, that is immediately after he has been sworn in as the new president.

He asserts that he will hit the ground running because he is acquainted with the presidency having been the first occupant of the current location.



“7th January 2017, I showed Akufo-Addo around the Flagstaff House, where he will sit, his vice president, cabinet office, his meeting and conference rooms, I am the one who showed him around.



“So, I was asking a question, on 7th January 2025, who will show John Mahama around the Flagstaff House?” he asked party faithful at the St. Martins Secondary School in Nsawam.



Mahama was there as party of his National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership campaign which was in the region during the week.

“I opened Flagstaff House and I am the first president to have worked from there, it is true it was built by president Kufuor but I was the first president to stay at Flagstaff House.



“So, after my inauguration, I will drive straight to Flagstaff House and start work,” he said to cheers from the supporters.





John Mahama campaign tour | Interacts with Nsawam Delegates || WoezorTV live https://t.co/VFlCLeRXe3 — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) April 12, 2023

