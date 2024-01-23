I will honour the invitation; you will clap for me on Monday - Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw, has affirmed his commitment to honoring the summons by the Manhyia Palace on Monday, January 29.

This follows his earlier remarks that were deemed derogatory towards some chiefs in the Ashanti Region.



In an interview with Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin on GhanAkoma, Ampaw stated, "We are going to talk law, and no one is above the law. I will honor the invitation; you will clap for Lawyer Ampaw on Monday. I am going with the truth. Otumfuo supports the truth, and I am going to lay bare the facts."



The General Secretary of the ruling NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, had previously appeared before the Asanteman Council at the Manhyia Palace to address alleged unsavory comments made by the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi, during a vetting process.



Maurice Ampaw was also summoned for a derogatory remark about chiefs in Ashanti, as seen in a viral video where he alleged that "some chiefs in the Ashanti Region are corrupt."



Despite his earlier outburst, Ampaw emphasized his respect for the Manhyia Palace and assured that he would honor the invitation.

He stated, "Everything that I have said will be subjected to strict proof. I am going there happily because I will explain everything to them. I will wear white-white. I am ready."



The Asantehene's Chief Linguist, Nana Kofi Owusu, had instructed the NPP leadership to bring the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi), before the Asanteman Council within a week due to alleged unsavory comments about Asanteman.



During the meeting at the Manhyia Palace, Wontumi was reportedly said to have been indisposed, leading to demands for a medical report by some chiefs.



The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, pleaded for clemency, citing Wontumi's health condition and explaining the absence of a medical report, which didn't sit well with some of the chiefs.



