I will install a real-time collation system in 2024 for the NDC – Dr. Duffuor

Dr Duffuor has promised to install a real-time system to help the NDC collate accurate data

A major contender in the flagbearer race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has urged party delegates to elect him as their presidential candidate if they want a real-time state of the art collation system during the 2024 general elections.

He said this will help the party correct its failures at accurately and timeously collating election results during the 2016 and 2020 general elections.



There have been concerns that a weak results collation system contributed greatly to the defeat of the NDC in the last two general elections, and also during the Election Petition hearings at the Supreme Court.



But the former finance minister, who served under President John Evans Atta Mills, has vowed to fix the problem of recording timely and accurate results, with state-of-the-art technology once and for all, if elected flagbearer.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor made this known while speaking during his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.



This is ahead of the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for on May 13, 2023.

In 2016, the-then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) installed a real-time collation system with state-of-the-art technology, with which it was able to independently collate its results ahead of the Electoral Commission.



But the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Duffuor, believes that the opposition NDC can equally do the same or even better in 2024, with the right leadership in place.



Cutting-Edge Technology: Dr. Kwabena Duffuor's promise to install a real-time collation system with state-of-the-art technology during the 2024 general elections shows his commitment to using cutting-edge technology to ensure timely and accurate results.

Accurate and Timely Results: With the failure of the party to accurately and timely collate election results during both the 2016 and 2020 general elections, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor's promise to fix the problem once and for all will provide a solution that ensures the party's victory in the 2024 general elections.



Competent Leadership: With many party activists blaming a weak results collation system and incompetent leadership for the defeat of the opposition party in the past two elections, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor's promise to provide competent leadership that will ensure accurate and timely collation of results will bring a much-needed change to the NDC.



Policy Guided Campaign: Dr. Kwabena Duffuor's policy-guided campaign devoid of acrimony has won him commendation from many Ghanaians, and his promise to install a real-time collation system with state-of-the-art technology is further proof of his commitment to providing the NDC with competent and forward-thinking leadership.

