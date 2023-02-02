7
I will jail contractors who don’t do their work well – Kennedy Agyapong

Image 49.png?resize=684%2C545&ssl=1 Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong says he will jail any contractor who goes contrary to the laid down agreements in their contracts.

He says he will not condone any wrongdoing in the name of having a relationship with people when he becomes President of Ghana.

Kennedy Agyapong said, “no favour, I will jail you. If you like don’t vote for me. If you go contrary to the laws, I will jail you.”

The Assin Central Member of Parliament indicated that change needs Ghana and its citizens “because everything happening in his country clearly indicates that we are indisciplined.

"This same Ghanaians when they travel abroad and they are working and the system is working, they follow the system.”

