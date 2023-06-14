I will lead NPP to a historic victory in 2024 – Alan Kyerematen

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has confidently declared his readiness to carry the NPP to the land of victory in 2024 as the leader of the party.

The former trade minister also shared that as a leader of the NPP and the next President of the 4th Republic, he will propel the country to an era of growth and stability.



The politician made these declarations when he went to file his nominations as flagbearer candidate for the NPP on Tuesday, June 12, 2023.



“By the grace of God, I will lead this great party (NPP) into historic Victory in December 2024 and usher into Ghana, a new era of stability, growth, and prosperity. So help me God,“ the politician said.



The NPP will hold its National Congress on November 4, 2023, while the presidential and parliamentary primaries would be slated for February 24, 2024.





ABJ/WA