I will lead thugs to beat up NPP executives if we lose 2024 elections - Okatakyie Afrifa threatens

Controversial media personality and radio broadcaster, Okatakyie Afrifa, has issued a strong warning to the current National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, he would organize a group of boys to beat up the executives if the NPP loses the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on a live broadcast of the Angel Morning Show, Okatakyie Afrifa claimed the current crop of executives is ruining the NPP with their decisions and choice of appointees.



He challenged the decision to appoint Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah as the deputy national communication officer, stating that such a position was acquired through “bootlicking”.



“I'm sounding a warning to the NPP National Executives. The day the NPP loses the next elections in this country, I will assemble a chunk of boys, in fact, vagabonds, and we will beat the hell out of them. You can arrest me I don’t care.



“These executives are ruining the party and are giving positions to just anybody because of bootlicking. How was Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah appointed deputy national communication officer of the party? These are the calibre of people leading the NPP now? When Nana Akomea was leading the communication of the NPP in 2016, you could see that he knew what the job was about,” he said.

Okatakyie Afrifa further accused Gabby Otchere Darko and the political think tank, Danquah Institute of influencing positions at the NPP, warning them to refrain from ruining the party.



“Gabby Otchere Darko also wants to spoil the party. Let me tell you. There is a clear distinction between Danquah Institute and the NPP as a party, and Danquah Institute is not the NPP. Stop giving individuals from Danquah Institute positions at the NPP. Stop using boys from Danquah Institute to ruin the party,” he said.



He further warned the National Executives to be circumspect in their actions as they do not own the party but are just caretakers.



“Let me tell the National executives of the NPP. The party does not belong to anyone. We are giving you the party so you run the affairs of the party in the people's trust. If you lose the elections in 2024. You will all see,” he warned.



