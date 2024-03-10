I will make no predictions about 2024 elections – Owusu-Bempah declares

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah has vowed not to make any predictions about the upcoming 2024 elections.

According to the man of God, although he has had revelations on the elections, he’ll prefer not to speak or predict a winner.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on the ‘Ade Akye Abia’ morning show, Owusu-Bempah said “As for the elections, I have said a lot about it so many times… But to proclaim that Bawumia or Mahama or Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will win this time, I will never do that!”



Touching on what will happen specifically in the elections, he said, “What I will say about the elections is that, we shouldn’t joke with it at all because there’s tension... What I saw about the elections is that there was chaos everywhere... We are praying to God to take away that chaos so that the elections will be peaceful,” he added.



Owusu-Bempah further urged prophets to desist from making predictions about who is going to win and instead concentrate on the chaos that is bound to happen in the general elections.

Over the years, Owusu-Bempah has intermittently prophesied about the winners of presidential elections. On numerous occasions, he has asserted himself as a prophet with infallible predictions, boasting that his prophecies regarding election outcomes never fail.



