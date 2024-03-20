I will make sure you are sacked - Afenyo-Markin cautions DCEs over frequent conferences, workshops

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Efutu constituency and Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has cautioned District Chief Executives (DCEs) and Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) to stop the frequent conferences and workshops.

According to him, the time is now to promote the achievements of the NPP rather than organizing workshops.



"Our District Chief Executives (DCEs) should refrain from attending too many workshops and conferences. I have already warned my DCE that I will terminate his employment if he continues to attend these events frequently. As a representative of the president, you are supposed to be working at the grassroots level. Otherwise, propaganda may infiltrate," he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Monday.

Listen to him in the video below:



