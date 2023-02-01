I will modernize the NPP if given the opportunity to lead - Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen with some of the people in Kumasi

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has vowed to modernize the party if given the mandate by delegates when the party goes to the polls later in the year.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry also hinted at establishing platforms that can generate resources to pay party executives, so as to allow them concentrate on party duties and responsibilities.



Having served as a minister for an accumulated 10 plus years, both under the John Agyekum Kufuor and the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administrations, Alan Kyerematen has said that he will also put in place a pension scheme for the party executives who have devoted their entire lives to serving it.



Speaking during a radio programme in Kumasi, the trade and industry expert did not mince words in highlighting the need for funding party projects and motivating party officials and executives.



"There must be a platform and programmes for party financing. I have the record to have set up the Constituency Business Ventures in the past, that is your way of strengthening the party," he said.



On the subject of party executives at the constituency and national levels, the seasoned politician suggested a salary structure for them, so that they can also focus on their primary jobs in the party.

He also suggested a pension scheme for committed and full-time party executives, to serve as motivation to others willing to work for the party.



"Full-time party executives must be on full salary to enable them to devote more attention to party work.



"There will be a pension scheme to retired party executives who devote all their time to working for the NPP.



“The focus should be on the party because it is the party that brings the government into power,” he added.



Alan Kyerematen also stressed the need for more attention to be paid to the concerns of footsoldiers, as well as other workers of the party who continue to work tirelessly to get the party into power but are then neglected, with no benefits to show for their efforts.

This trend, he said, must stop in order to build a strong party that is capable of convincingly winning elections in the future.



The longest-serving Minister of Trade and Industry has already confirmed his readiness to contest as flagbearer in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries, anticipated to be fiercely contested, scheduled for later in 2023.



