I will not descend to your level - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu replies Boakye Agyarko

Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, says he will not afford former Energy minister Mr. Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko the luxury of a reply after the latter launched a scathing attack on him over his non-Akan comment about the NPP's choice of a next flagbearer.

To him, to disagree with someone over an issue is an integral part of life, "but to use demeaning words or statements is simply not fair".



The Majority Leader in an interview with Accra-based Joy News about a week ago, opined that it will not be prudent for the NPP to present him (Osei Kyei) who is an Akan, as another flagbearer for the party in 2024.



“Inwardly, I know I also have the competence but is it wise for me now immediately after two Akans; Kufour had been the president, Akufo-Addo follows from the Eastern Region and there is a third Akan to follow?



"Doing introspection, I think it may not hold well for a party that is accused by some as being overly Akanistic party. But not everybody agrees with me. And that is the beauty of democracy,” Mr. Mensah-Bonsu said.



Days after his remarks, the former Energy Minister slammed Hon Kyei Mensah for his non-Akan comment, describing it as "infantile and bloody fool's talk".



"...instead of ensuring that the party is deeply rooted for Ghanaians to know that we are serious people and that when we are given the mandate we do things right, we are there fooling. Why are we disturbing the party?

"The party has a constitution. For me normally, I will not have mentioned names but I’m disappointed with the Majority Leader. Are you the one to bring about this noise in the party?" he quizzed.



In an interview on Oman Fm's "Boiling Point" program, Boakye Agyarko preferred such comments should rather be bandied about by youngsters or inexperienced politicians.



"Leave that to the kids. Leave that to the bloody fool and let the elders correct them but we the elderly are doing the bloody fool's things for the kids to shut us up. How is that going to be possible? The party has a constitution and so let's respect it, he added.



Reacting to this on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia program, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bosu who was unenthused about Mr. Agyarko's statements, wondered "why his own party member, a stalwart for that matter, will without seeking any clarification on something he is reported to have said, choose to pounce on him in such an insulting manner."



"Kwame, what do you think will happen if I also decide to reply him in equal measure? I don't think the party was going to be happy about it but trust I will not stoop to his level, he added.