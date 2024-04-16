I will not go back to the NPP even if they give me $100 million – Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye

Former leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Hopeson Adorye has emphasised that nothing can cause his return to the party.

Speaking in an interview with Ohemaawoyeje of Angel FM, the former Deputy National Security Coordinator emphasised that even though he did not personally resign from the NPP, no amount of compensation can cause his return.



“I didn’t need any compensation; I was not the one that said I was leaving the party. Alan held a programme which I attended because I was invited and I said I am still a member of the NPP but a sympathiser of Alan Kyerematen. That was all…



“I am saying it, that even if they give me a hundred million dollars, I will not go back to the NPP,” he emphasised.



The New Patriotic Party in November 2023, revoked the membership of Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique attributing the decision to their public endorsement of a presidential aspirant other than the party's elected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The four have since become integral to the campaign of the Movement for Change leader, John Alan Kyerematen who left the party to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.



