I will place an injunction on election 2020 - Disqualified presidential aspirant

Nana Agyenim Boateng has been disqualified by the EC from contesting in the 2020 elections

The flagbearer of the United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng, has threatened to drag the Electoral Commission (EC) to court for disqualifying him from contesting in December, 7 polls.

According to him, if he is not reinstated in 48 hours, he will run to the court to place an injunction on the December poll.



Mr Boateng was among five other candidates who were disqualified from contesting in the polls.



According to the chairperson of the election management body, Mrs Jean Mensa, three persons who supported Mr Boateng’s candidature denied endorsing his nomination forms.

The matter was referred to the CID and the police for investigations.



But Mr. Boateng, speaking on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben Show with Kwame Afrifa-Mensah said, “I’m working with my legal team and I can assure that in 48 hours my image will be on the 2020 ballot papers, come what may I will come on the papers. I know very well that my disqualification was orchestrated by some political party because I was a threat to them.”



“The way and manner the EC has allowed themselves to be manipulated by some political parties are very alarming. The 2020 general election will not come off if my image is not on the ballot papers, I will place an injunction on it, “he added.