I will quit law if Bawumia fails to win NPP flagbearership - Obiri Boahen

Former NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has challenged two university professors who have opined that there is a possibility of Vice President Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia missing out on the party's flagbearer slot.

According to Obiri Boahen who is a private legal practitioner, he is ready to put his legal practice up for challenge against the two professors believing that Bawumia will win the NPP flagbearership hands down.



“Mark it at any permanent place, Prof Gyampo says Bawumia cannot win and I am insisting he will win. He should bet his position as UTAG president on it, I am also willing to bet my legal practice on it.



"Both Prof Gyampfo and Prof Asah Asante. I will stop being a lawyer, I won’t ever enter a court room again,” he vowed during an interview on Angel FM.



The New Patriotic Party on November 4, 2023, will hold a national delegates congress to elect a flagbearer from five candidates elected by the party’s special delegates congress.



Dr Bawumia garnered the highest votes when an electoral college vote was held by the party on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of candidates from 10 to five.

The vice president had over 600 votes representing about 68% of the votes cast.







