I will represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is the new Minority Leader in Parliament

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the NDC for appointing him to lead the minority caucus in parliament.

In a Facebook post, the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP said he’s humbled by his elevation in the House.

"I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen to lead our illustrious and gallant caucus in Parliament. I thank the leadership of our party who have placed their trust and confidence in me. I am also deeply grateful to colleagues, the rank and file of our party, and the Ghanaian people for their profound support and solidarity."

According to him, he has had some discussions with the outgoing Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and has commended him for his admirable stewardship.

"I have held fruitful and positive conversations with my senior brother, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu. I commend him for his admirable stewardship when he was granted the opportunity by our party’s leadership," Dr. Forson stated.

He thus pledged to represent the collective goals of his party with "unwavering dedication and high integrity."

Source: starrfm.com.gh
