'I will rescue Akatsi South' - Mawuli Ocloo Egos declares to contest NPP parliamentary primaries

The constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akatsi South Constituency, Mawuli Ocloo Egos, has formally declared his intention to run for the 2023 parliamentary candidate aspirant election on the ticket of the NPP.

The former Assembly member declared his intention to contest in the 2023 NPP Parliamentary primaries in a statement released by him dated Sunday, July 23, 2023.



In a five-point agenda that includes uniting the party's base and front, boosting security situations in the municipality, strengthening the economic situations of the polling stations and ward coordinators, empowering youth education, and creating job opportunities for the youth within the polling station executives and beyond if given the nod, Ocloo reiterated that his 13 years of active service as a secretary to the party would enable him to defeat the opposition NDC in 2024 on a silver platter.



Read the statement below:



Statement on declaration of intent to contest the 2023 NPP Akatsi South parliamentary primaries



I hereby serve notice, pursuant to the clarion call by majority of party loyalists, of my intention to contest to become the Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party in Akatsi South constituency.

In arriving at this decision, I have weighed my capabilities, weaknesses and also assessed socioeconomic cum political dynamics of the constituency and have come to an irresistible conclusion that I have what it takes not only to win the upcoming primaries, but to ultimately annex the seat for the New Patriotic Party, come 2024.



At the risk of re-stating the obvious, I have dedicated the past years of my life serving the New Patriotic Party in various capacities and consolidating the Party's base to make it stronger for any contest against the NDC. This, I believe, I have achieved well - both in my capacity as Constituency Secretary for the past thirteen ( 13 ) years or more and in my private capacity.



I am by this statement, making a passionate call to every well-meaning party person to come on board and support this selfless worthy cause. I urge all my supporters to refrain from acts that could potentially disunite the Party.



And to my contender/s, I advise that we do a decorous, intellectual and issue-based campaign, devoid of insults and provocations.



I shall in the coming days, after picking and filling of nomination forms and successfully passing through the vetting, outdoor my plans and vision for the polling station executives, electoral area coordinators and the Constituency party at large. The theme of my campaign will be "pulling together, winning together".