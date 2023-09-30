I will resign the day judges are told to accept LGBTQ – Dormaahene

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II, has vowed that the very day the government of Ghana pushes for judges to accept the rights of the LGBTQ community in Ghana, he will resign.

The outspoken traditional leader and High Court judge explained that there is no way he will accept the rights of those who are LGBTQ in the country and if it gets to the point for him to choose between that decision and his career at the Bar, he would forfeit the latter.



Speaking to Daniel Oduro, the host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, in an exclusive yet-to-be-aired full interview, the Dormaahene said;



“LGBTQ is contrary to our customs, LGBTQ is not biblical, LGBTQ is bad to the core. If you believe in God that he created us, he created us in his own image. He created a man and a woman and asked them to procreate. So, why do we want to change it now? LGBTQ, that a man and a man should marry, a woman and a woman... to me, it is a no go area... As a judge, I'm on record to have said that if they decide that as judges we should recognise the human rights of LGBTQ, oh that’s the very day I will stop the job because I won't recognise that. Not quite long, somebody was brought before me, I told the lawyer, this matter I can't handle it because my views are known... I am so strong on this view. Nobody can tinker our custom,” he explained.



