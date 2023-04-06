I will retain Jomoro seat for NDC in 2024 - Dorcas Afo-Toffey

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the MP for Jomoro Constituency

The opposition Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, has assured the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that she would retain the Jomoro Parliamentary seat for the party in 2024.

She made the assurance after going through a successful vetting and balloting process organized by the NDC's Western Regional Vetting Committee in Sekondi.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey who became the first-ever female parliamentary candidate in 2019, is being challenged by one Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo who lost to Dorcas Afo-Toffey in 2019.



At the end of the balloting, Dorcas Afo-Toffey picked the number one position on the ballot paper while Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo picked number two position on the ballot paper.



The Jomoro NDC Parliamentary Primaries will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey has been tipped by some political pundits to win massively in the upcoming Jomoro NDC Parliamentary Primaries.

Speaking to the media after the vetting process, Dorcas Afo-Toffey commended her supporters and campaign team for rallying behind her in prayers to go through the vetting successfully.



She was optimistic that she would emerge victorious in the upcoming Jomoro NDC parliamentary primaries to retain the Jomoro parliamentary seat in 2024.



"I have successfully been vetted to contest in the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress in the Jomoro Constituency. Thank you all for your support and prayers! I will continue to deliver and provide for my constituents upon victory! We appreciate our Heavenly Father for a successful vetting", she stated.



She took the opportunity to appeal to her followers not to worry about someone contesting her in the primaries.



"A lot of my followers wanted me to run unopposed because of what I have done and doing in the Jomoro Constituency but I can assure you that nothing untoward is happening. What we are witnessing is just the party's democratic process so we must follow it. I followed the same procedure last four years and so will I this year", she said.

"Let me take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to you all for the concerns and love shown to me and my campaign team", she added.



She emphasized, "I want to also assure you that the God that brought us this far will see us through, therefore no one should entertain any fear as far as the processes we are going through are concerned".



Dorcas Afo-Toffey seized the opportunity and urged her campaign team and supporters to avoid politics of insult and focus on selling her campaign message to the delegates.



"I can assure the world that I will win this Parliamentary Primaries and I want to use your platform to appeal to my campaign team and supporters to do clean campaign devoid of personal attacks because this election is a friendly and family contest, let us be guided by the code and conducts governing our elections, we want to remain united after the contest, we don't want any division", she said.