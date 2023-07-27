I will reveal the truth in due course - McDan replies critics

Dr Daniel McKorley is the owner of Electrochem Limited

Chairman of the McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley, has said that in due course he will respond to all the allegations against his work at Ada with respect to the salt lagoon project there.

The businessman said this in a statement in response to allegations by businessman, Raymond Archer, that he has trampled on the lives of over 5,000 people in the area to enable him build an empire for himself.



"Now, he has the McDan Group...a whole lagoon, natural resource was ceased and given to him and all those people who lived on that lagoon, and I understand about 4,000, 5,000 livelihoods have been taken and given to one man...he is building his empire while trampling on other people is who they are and what they have always done," Archer earlier said during a radio interview.



But Dr. Daniel McKorley, who is also the CEO of Electrochem Ghana Limited, has said that, just like any businessman, he has stuck to integrity in all his dealings.



He stressed that while he would have preferred not to speak on the matter, all he would say for now is that time will be his best judge.



“Time has always been the ultimate judge, and it will reveal the truth in due course. I trust that my actions and dedication to my business will speak louder than any baseless accusations. It is my hope that we can all engage in respectful and constructive dialogue, focusing on the progress and development of our great nation,” he said in a statement.

McDan also stated that while the allegations by Raymond Archer appear to peg him as a beneficiary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), he remains neutral in his dealings.



He further stated how well he has worked with both the NDC and NPP governments and why such claims do not unsettle him.



“As a businessperson who has witnessed different governments come and go, I understand the ebb and flow of political landscapes. In the past, we have had NDC governments, and presently we have an NPP government. It is inevitable that one day the NDC will return to power, and I will continue to pursue my business endeavors with integrity, regardless of the political climate.



“In light of this, I would like to emphasize that no individual, such as the person mentioned, can undermine my resolve or cause any harm to me here in Accra, Ghana. Their actions may be limited to spreading falsehoods and promoting hate, but they hold no power over my pursuits or my character,” he added.



Raymond Archer recently said in an interview that McDan should pray that the NPP stays in power forever so that, as he added, the party can continue to single him and others out for opportunities.

He has also been heard several times speaking out against how his multi-million-dollar company, which was situated at Trade Fair (where McDan is the Board Chairman), was demolished in 2020.



Read his full statement below:



I have recently come across a comment on social media allegedly made by an individual who claims to be a member of the NDC. While I typically do not engage with such baseless remarks, I feel compelled to address the situation and offer some perspective.



As a businessperson who has witnessed different governments come and go, I understand the ebb and flow of political landscapes. In the past, we have had NDC governments, and presently we have an NPP government. It is inevitable that one day the NDC will return to power, and I will continue to pursue my business endeavors with integrity, regardless of the political climate.



In light of this, I would like to emphasize that no individual, such as the person mentioned, can undermine my resolve or cause any harm to me here in Accra, Ghana. Their actions may be limited to spreading falsehoods and promoting hate, but they hold no power over my pursuits or my character.

Time has always been the ultimate judge, and it will reveal the truth in due course. I trust that my actions and dedication to my business will speak louder than any baseless accusations. It is my hope that we can all engage in respectful and constructive dialogue, focusing on the progress and development of our great nation.



I wish Raymond and his friends all the best as we continue to work towards a better future for Ghana.



