‘I will review existing frameworks concerning orphanages in the country’ – Adwoa Sarfo

Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Minister-Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection

The Minister-Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has pledged to review all existing frameworks of the sector if given the nod to lead the ministry.

Responding to a question asked by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, on what she intends to do to support the orphanage systems in the country, she noted that she will ensure that all policies concerning orphanage homes are reviewed to ascertain their weakness and strengths.



“When I get to the ministry, I will review existing frameworks and see where we need to tighten up to make it more regulated, more modern, more human right sensitive and not be used as a tool to extort,” she stated.

On her plans for the ministry, the Minister-designate revealed her intentions to impact lives through her ministry, and ultimately leave a long-lasting legacy at the end of her work.



“I would want to live a legacy behind and this legacy I want to live behind is that, the almighty God uses me as a tool to touch the lives of others. He used powerful women in the bible like Deborah, Esther to impact the lives of many, this ministry is a ministry that is dealing with the most vulnerable in our society, this opportunity will be an opportunity for me to impact many lives positively as much as I can”.