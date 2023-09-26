I will review free SHS policy – Alan

Alan Kyeremanten, Independent candidate

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has announced his intention to conduct a comprehensive review of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy if he is elected as president in the 2024 elections.

In a recent interview on UTV, Mr. Kyerematen expressed his commendation for the efforts made by the NPP government to enhance educational accessibility through the Free SHS policy.



However, he emphasized the importance of reviewing the policy after seven years of implementation to ensure its continued effectiveness.



“I will review Free SHS; we have done it for seven years. You cannot implement a program for seven years and not review it, so when I come, there will be a comprehensive review of the Free SHS. The original idea is good, and I commend Akufo-Addo for it, but it has to be reviewed,” Mr. Kyerematen stated.



He underscored his commitment not only to ensuring access to education but also to maintaining and enhancing the quality of education provided to students.



Mr. Kyerematen outlined his vision for the education sector, emphasizing the need for increased investment in infrastructure, teacher training, and curriculum development.

Furthermore, he stressed the significance of crafting a well-rounded education system that prepares students to face both academic and practical challenges.



NAY/BOG