I will run a clean campaign for NPP flagbearership - Joe Ghartey assures Kufuor

Joe Ghartey in a handshake with President John Agyekum Kufuor when they met

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

A former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, has assured ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, and by extension, the entire 'elephant family', that he will not work to divide the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during his campaign for the party's flagbearer job.

He gave the assurance when he visited the former president at his Aburi residence in the Eastern Region on Thursday, January 12, 2023.



Announcing to Mr. Kufuor his intention to contest the upcoming presidential primaries of the NPP, Joe Ghartey said he will not disparage any of the other candidates for the race.



Ghartey pledged to promote unity in the NPP before, during, and after the presidential primaries.



President John Agyekum Kufuor was visibly delighted that Joe Ghartey had come to inform him about his presidential ambition.



Ghartey served as Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice and subsequently substantive Minister of Justice under former President Kufour.



Mr. Kufuor, who ruled Ghana from 2001 to 2009, seized the opportunity during the visit to express how happy he was with the performance and professionalism of Joe Ghartey as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

He recounted how, before becoming Attorney-General in 2006, Ghartey was lawyer to his mother, Obapanyin Ama Dapaah, and subsequently lawyer for his elder sister, Nana Druwaa.



Commenting on the conduct of the upcoming primaries, Mr. Kufuor cautioned that all the candidates should show sportsmanship, and that at the end of the race, whoever wins should be supported by all.



He reminded Joe Ghartey that the NPP as a party did not belong to any single individual and that no one is bigger than the party. He also urged that it was important at all times to protect the integrity of the party.



According to John Agyekum Kufuor, he was still confident that the NPP was a better option when it came to the governance of Ghana.



He expressed the hope that the party will work hard and win the 2024 general elections.