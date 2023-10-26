I will soon 'expose' Bank of Ghana - NAM1

Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold and BoG Governor, Ernest Addison

Chief Executive Officer of defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, otherwise known as NAM1 has said he has a bone of contention to pick with the central bank - Bank of Ghana.

According to him, some issues he has with the Bank of Ghana need to be ironed out but as he awaits the day, he will come out in the coming weeks to speak on the matter which is yet to be known.



Speaking on Kasapa FM on the deposit of funds to the police service, NAM1 said he would go back to the police to seek a refund.



This was after the police said the GH¢2.5 million given to the service to disburse to verified customers had been deposited at the Bank of Ghana for the attention of the Court.



In reaction, Nana Appiah Mensah said, "I've not given BoG money to settle my customers...I have a problem with BoG and we'll soon address it and I will bring out some of the issues for everyone to know what happened in this country."

"In the weeks ahead, I'll talk about some of the bad things that happened in this country for you to know. I've been quiet the last 5 years and people are talking bad about me. We are still in court but I am going to speak up for everyone to know what is going on," he added.



The defunct CEO further said, "I will tell my story and not cover up anything or anyone. I have not given any money to BoG because BoG owes no one. I’m the one who owes my clients so I should be paying them."



Nana Appiah Mensah gave the police GH¢5 million to disburse to verified customers.



The police subsequently deposited the money into the police exhibit account at the Bank of Ghana for the attention of the court.

The police further indicated that the court will determine the disbursement of the GH¢5million to customers.



NAM1 has been slapped with 39 counts of defrauding by false pretense, engaging in gold trading without a license, and money laundering.



Meanwhile, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has said justice will be served to all Menzgold customers.



It would be recalled that in 2018, Menzgold was asked to suspend its gold trading operations with the public by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to SEC, Menzgold had been involved in the purchase and deposit of gold collectables from the public and issuing contracts with guaranteed returns to clients without a valid license from the Commission.



This was in contravention of “section 109 of Act 929 with consequences under section 2016 (I) of the same Act,” according to the SEC.



