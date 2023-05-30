0
I will stop minister’s from signing contracts on behalf of govt – CPP flagbearer hopeful Nana Frimpomaa

Nana Frimpomaa Presidential flagbearer aspirant of the Convention People’s Party, Nana Frimpomaa

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flagbearer hopeful of the Convention People’s Party, Nana Frimpomaa, has reiterated her desire to ensure that government appointees such as Ministers of State do not sign binding contracts on behalf of the people of Ghana when she is elected flagbearer of her party and subsequently president of Ghana.

Nana Frimpomaa who is also the Chairperson and leader of the CPP explains that, over the years, appointees of Government (Ministers) have acted in their selfish interest and have become richer than the state while the vulnerable majority wallow in abject poverty.

According to her, Ghana's rich mineral resources and oil do not directly benefit the people and this trend will change in her administration given the nod. 'I will review and renegotiate all our mineral contracts to benefit our people,' she promised.

Nana Frimpomaa threw light on the formation of the Innovative Ideas and Patriotic Solutions (IIPS) Desk in every ministry to drive innovation and patriotism in the heart of Ghanaians.

She believes that every Ghanaian regardless of political affiliation, tribe, or language has a contribution to national development and should be given the platform to contribute.

“Ghanaians especially the youth of today have a lot of ideas and will be given free access to share and be proud of Ghana,” she assured.

She encouraged young people to be more active in political decisions and join forces with the CPP to restore economic independence.

Nana Frimpomaa yesterday, Monday, May 29, submitted her nomination forms for the party's flagbearer position and remains confident she will be given the nod ahead of any potential rival.

