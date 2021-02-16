I will try to use appropriate words in public – Ursula Owusu

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister nominee

Communications Minister-designate, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says she will prefer to describe her outlook as fair and firm rather than temperamental or arrogant as many have suggested in the past.

She said this when she appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for vetting.



A member of the committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa sought to question the nominee about her conduct and language to some colleagues in her capacity as minister.



According to her, her words are taken out of context to suggest she may have been insulting or arrogant.



Rather she says, she is and will only remain fair and firm in the disposition of her duties.

Having said that, the Communications Minister-designate further noted that her stance of being firm where necessary may not change, though she may take the necessary steps to ensure more restrained language moving forward.



“If people find or take an exception to it, I cannot promise that I will act differently but we will be more measured in our responses moving forward. I cannot promise but I will try,” she added, to which Chair of the committee, Joseph Osei Owusu asked if that translated that she would use appropriate public service language moving forward.



Her response was this, “Mr Chairman, I believe that the official wording that is used to end such official communication is I extend to you the assurances of my highest esteem. We will endeavour to use public service language moving forward.”



