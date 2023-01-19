I will use 5 northern regions, Afram Plains to feed the whole of Africa – Ken Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has said that one of his major objectives as president will be to harness the agricultural potential of Ghana.

According to him, the country has vast arable lands, particularly in its northern parts but it is not making good use of these lands.



Speaking in a Metro TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Agyapong said that when he becomes president, he will develop the agriculture sector to a point where Ghana will be feeding the whole African continent.



“In my vision, I will use 5 northern regions and Afram Plains to feed the whole of Africa. We have arable lands here and in the north (yet we) are saying that we are poor. We are not poor; we need a push. We need enlightenment, people to give us confidence.



“Because with this land, all we will do is large-scale farming (and) irrigation then we will have agro-processing industries in these regions. I believe that about 50 percent of Ghana’s industries should be in the North because we have the land,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong, who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, added that he will also focus on developing the tourism sector which successive governments including the current NPP government have neglected.

Watch the interview below:





