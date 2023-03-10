68
I will use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian politician and businessman, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has revealed why he is unfazed by those who have attained higher educational qualifications.

In a viral social media video sighted by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central said he is not intimidated by those who speak big English grammar with frightening educational certificates.

He opined “It’s not just about being bookish and speaking big grammar that matters because which people speak big English and are among the rich.

He said “What level did Bill Gates school up to, it’s not just about your big grammar but it’s good to educate yourself that one no two ways about it”

“But when you get over-excited that you are the one who has schooled the most and you can speak big grammar then you will end up working for Kennedy Agyapong,” he bragged.

He added: “Because I accept that I’m a villager who has worked hard and God has also blessed me, so your big grammar wouldn’t intimidate me.

“I will use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D. because I’m practical, case close,” he concluded in the viral video.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
