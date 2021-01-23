I will work to fix the roads - Osei Mensah assures residents

Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah

Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister-designate has pledged to work to ensure that all on-going road projects in the region are completed in his second term.

He said the deplorable nature of roads in the region was of great concern to the people and he would continue to work hard if given approval by Parliament, to ensure that things were changed for the better in the next four years.



Reacting to his re-nomination for appointment as the Ashanti Regional Minister, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr Osei-Mensah thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him.



He said when he was first appointed by the President in 2017, he set a vision to fix the bad road networks, improve security and sanitation while supporting the people to improve on their living conditions.

Mr Osei-Mensah said though he was not able to achieve all the targets, his second nomination provided an opportunity for him to complete some of the projects started to improve the living conditions of the people.



He said one of his priorities would also be to see to the completion and take-off of the Boankra Inland Port project to create employment for the people in the region.



Mr Osei-Mensah called for cooperation and support from all residents to achieve the desired goals of improving the socio-economic and living conditions of all residents in the region.