I will work with NPP if the opportunity presents itself - Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional chairman of NDC, Allotey Jacobs

Suspended Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Allotey Jacobs has disclosed his interest to work with the New Patriotic Party if the opportunity presents itself.

According to him, President Akufo –Addo is a good leader who puts Ghana ahead of his personal interest, hence he would want to work with him.



Mr Jacobs was speaking in reaction to the victory of the NDC’s E.T. Mensah in the just ended Council of State election.



“I support Mr E.T. Mensah and I support his victory which I know he will exhibit his rich experience to help Nana Akufo-Addo,” Allotey Jacobs said.

He believes E. T. Mensah’s victory opens the gate for politicians who are open-minded like him to serve in the government of an opposing political party.



“…there are some radical people in the NDC who would verbally attack an open-minded people like us, but, if I am given an opportunity in the NPP’s government and it is the will of God, why not I will serve,” he added.