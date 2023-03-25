1
Menu
News

I will work with whoever delegates elect as parliamentary candidate - John Mahama

Mahama Ahanta John Mahama at Ahanta West Constituency

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: john a. adogobah

Aspiring National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that he is ready to work with whoever delegates elect as their parliamentary candidate for Ahanta West constituency.

He uttered those words whiles addressing the branch and constituency executives at Agona Nkwanta during his 'building the Ghana we all want together' campaign on March 24, 2023, which sought to canvas votes from delegates for the upcoming presidential primaries.

According to the former president, both parliamentary aspirants are his children and party members. He urged delegates to vote peacefully and charged whoever loses to support the winner since when one goes to parliament, the other can be given work (appointment) when the NDC takes the mandate in 2025.

The former president was accompanied by the former chief of staff, Hon Julius Debrah, former CEO of Ghana Gas, Dr. George Sipa-Adjah Yankey, NEC executive member Mrs. Araba Tagoe, Prof. Joshua Alabi, uncle Totobi Kwakyi and the Western Regional Chairman, Nana Toku.

Source: john a. adogobah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears